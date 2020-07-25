Island Queen Continues To Run During Pandemic

FALMOUTH – Operators of the Island Queen say that running during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging.

The ferry has taken a number of precautions including reducing capacity on board the vessel, conducting a wellness screening of employees before every shift, doubling the size of their boarding area, cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the day with a focus on high touch areas, before the boarding of passengers for each departure, and requiring passengers wear a facial mask when on board.

“It’s tough because everyone gets on the boat and they just want to pull their mask down so we have guys walking around to remind them,” said Manager Michael Reposa.

Reposa said they made the changes in order to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for their passengers and crew.