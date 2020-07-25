You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Island Queen Continues To Run During Pandemic

Island Queen Continues To Run During Pandemic

July 25, 2020

FALMOUTH – Operators of the Island Queen say that running during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging.

The ferry has taken a number of precautions including reducing capacity on board the vessel, conducting a wellness screening of employees before every shift, doubling the size of their boarding area, cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the day with a focus on high touch areas, before the boarding of passengers for each departure, and requiring passengers wear a facial mask when on board.

 “It’s tough because everyone gets on the boat and they just want to pull their mask down so we have guys walking around to remind them,” said Manager Michael Reposa.

Reposa said they made the changes in order to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for their passengers and crew.

 

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 