Islands Region Downgraded To Mild Drought

Martha’s Vineyard/Nantucket – Following three months of near-normal rainfall, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper has downgraded the Islands Region from a Level 2 Drought to a Level 1, or mild drought.

The declaration, informed by recommendations by the state’s Drought Management Task Force, will prescribe close coordination between state and federal agencies and that businesses minimize overall water use, fix indoor leaks, and conduct water audits to identify potential water conservation strategies.

“Seeing conditions improve on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket is encouraging. We need to continue practicing indoor water conservation methods to help lift the Islands Region out of this drought,” said Secretary Tepper.

“Hotter summers mean slower recovery for groundwater levels,” she said. “Drought resiliency is a priority for the Healey Driscoll Administration, and we are working to build those resources for municipalities.”

The Task Force will meet again on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, to make its next assessment.

All other state regions outside the Islands Region remain in Level 0, or normal conditions.