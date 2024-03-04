You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Jack Teixeira Has Pleaded Guilty

Jack Teixeira Has Pleaded Guilty

March 4, 2024

BOSTON – Massachusetts National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is pleading guilty in his federal document leak case.

Teixeira pleaded in federal court in Boston Monday to retaining and transmitting classified National Defense Information on the social media platform Discord from 2022 to 2023. The native of North Dighton faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 17 years. The judge overseeing the case deferred acceptance of the plea until the sentencing hearing which is scheduled for September 27th.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said Teixeira exploited his top-secret security clearance, violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend, and undermined national security, risking the safety of Americans who serve overseas and their allies.

Charging documents alleged Teixeira used a secure workstation at the Otis Air National Guard Base on Joint Base Cape Cod to conduct hundreds of searches for classified documents that were not related to his duties as an information technology specialist. This included descriptions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Teixeira was stationed with the 102nd Intelligence Wing, which has since been taken off its mission.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 