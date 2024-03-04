Jack Teixeira Has Pleaded Guilty

BOSTON – Massachusetts National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is pleading guilty in his federal document leak case.

Teixeira pleaded in federal court in Boston Monday to retaining and transmitting classified National Defense Information on the social media platform Discord from 2022 to 2023. The native of North Dighton faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 17 years. The judge overseeing the case deferred acceptance of the plea until the sentencing hearing which is scheduled for September 27th.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said Teixeira exploited his top-secret security clearance, violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend, and undermined national security, risking the safety of Americans who serve overseas and their allies.

Charging documents alleged Teixeira used a secure workstation at the Otis Air National Guard Base on Joint Base Cape Cod to conduct hundreds of searches for classified documents that were not related to his duties as an information technology specialist. This included descriptions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Teixeira was stationed with the 102nd Intelligence Wing, which has since been taken off its mission.