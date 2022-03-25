You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Jackson On Track for Confirmation, But GOP Votes in Doubt

March 25, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – After more than 30 hours of hearings, the Senate is on track to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

But Democrats seem unlikely to confirm her with much Republican support. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he’ll vote against confirming Jackson, saying he “cannot and will not” support her for a lifetime appointment.

Democrats can confirm Jackson on their own in the 50-50 Senate since Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tiebreaking vote.

Jackson is the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court in its more than 200-year history.

By Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

