Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region.

As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while blood collections are only good for 42 days.

January is also recognized as National Blood Donor Month.

The first drive will be held at the Sandwich Library along Main Street on Wednesday, January 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The next will take place the following day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA of Cape Cod along Iyannough Road in West Barnstable.

Appointments must be made for all blood drives, while times can also be set up for donations at Cape Cod Hospital’s Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

For a full list of January blood drives, visit CCHC’s website by clicking here.