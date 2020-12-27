You are here: Home / NewsCenter / January Talks for Museums on the Green Announced

January Talks for Museums on the Green Announced

December 27, 2020

FALMOUTH – The virtual talks for January have been announced by the Museums on the Green.

The programs will provide attendees the chance to learn about a variety of topics from historians and authors, including World War II, the House of Tudor, and the quarantine experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admission for all events is $10 for general guests and $5 for members of the Museums on the Green.

The first event will be held on January 5 at noon. A full list of events can be found at the Museums on the Green’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

