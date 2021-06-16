JetBlue Returns to Cape Cod Amid Uptick in Travel

HYANNIS – JetBlue Airways is returning to Cape Cod Gateway Airport (HYA), formerly Barnstable Municipal Airport.

The return comes as more travelers take to the skies with the COVID-19 pandemic receding.

It will be the airline’s eighth season of service with the airport.

Daily flights are scheduled to arrive from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) beginning Thursday, June 17 at 11:11 am and departing to JFK at 11:49 am EST.

“We are thrilled with the return of JetBlue,” said Airport Manager Katie Servis in a statement.

“This route furthers our mission to provide convenient air service for people traveling to and from the economic center of Cape Cod, Hyannis, and provides fast and easy travel for residents, visitors and business travelers.”

Travelers are still asked by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to wear face masks, as per federal law.

The face coverings must be worn at all times in the terminal and on aircraft, failure of which will result in denial of entry to screening areas and other penalties.

Cape Cod Gateway Airport officials said that they will continue to implement social distancing policies on top of enhanced cleaning protocol throughout the airport.