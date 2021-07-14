JFK Museum Welcomes Authors for Renewed Speaker Series

HYANNIS – The speaker series at the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum is resuming this summer, featuring a talk with Professor Patricia Sullivan on Thursday, July 22.

Dr. Sullivan, Director of the History Center at the University of South Carolina, will be discussing her book Justice Rising, Robert Kennedy’s America in Black and White, which examined Robert Kennedy’s role in the Civil Rights Movement.

The talk will take place at 6:30pm at the museum itself and requires a ticket for entry.

Additional author speakers at the museum include Dr. Patrick Lacroix discussing his book John F. Kennedy and the Politics of Faith on August 5, and Fredrik Logevall discussing his book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century on August 26.

The museum Is located on Main Street and Hyannis, and is open and running as the COVID-19 vaccination process continues.

For more information, the website for the museum can be found here.