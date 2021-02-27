You are here: Home / NewsCenter / J&J’s 1-Dose Shot Cleared, Giving US 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine

February 27, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. now has a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts have anxiously awaited a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations.

The virus has already killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death.

One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


