Joint Base Cape Cod Holding Info Session

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Local residents are being invited to a public meeting at Joint Base Cape Cod.

The Military-Civilian Community Council meeting will give people a chance to interact with base officials. The advisory group allows for updates on military projects and activities that impact the joint base and the broader community.

Agenda items include a presentation from Cape Cod Commission representatives on waste management and a Cape Cod Canal Transportation project update from MassDOT.

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday, February 22 at 5:30pm at the base’s welcome center (Building 1805) on West Outer Road.

Sandwich’s website has information on how to join the meeting virtually through Microsoft Teams.

Residents may be asked to show a valid ID upon arriving at the base’s main gate in Bourne. They might also be asked to provide the name of the meeting and the building number.

The EPA is still completing a sole source aquifer review to see if a proposed multi-purpose machine gun range at the base would pose environmental or public health risks.

This year the EPA will also review completed cleanup efforts at the base. The agency said that parts of the Cape’s soul source aquifer had been contaminated in the past due to training activities and fuel spills at the base.

The aquifer is the principal drinking water source for hundreds of thousands of residents.

