Local Company Collaborates to Create Meal Train for Front-Line Workers

HYANNIS – KAM Appliances has come together in collaboration with E.J. Jaxtimer Builder, Inc. and Shepley Wood Products to show their support for front-line workers in the community by creating a meal train.

KAM Appliances is utilizing their Executive Chef, Brandi Felt Castellano, to realize the meal train idea that came from one of KAM Appliance’s owners, Kevin Gralton.

“It takes everyone to do their share, and we can do this,” said Gralton in a statement.

“You never stop helping.”

KAM Marketing Manager Sarah Richardson said that they are happy to be involved in helping the community.

“KAM has always been very involved in the community and we love being able to be a part of all the great things that are going on,” said Richardson in a statement.

“When we heard about the meal train that was set up to support the nurses we couldn’t wait to contribute and show our gratitude. From there the idea grew and we wanted to show gratitude to our fellow retail workers at Shaw’s.”

KAM and E.J. Jaxtimer Builder, Inc. have donated 50 meals to Cape Cod Hospital.

Seventy-five additional meals were donated by KAM and Shepley Wood Products to Shaw’s Supermarket at the Festival Plaza in Hyannis.

“It’s up to us to look at the bigger picture, think of others who really need our help,” said Tony Shepley of Shepley Wood Products in a statement.