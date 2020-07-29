Keyes Opposes Qualified Immunity Restrictions, Calls for Public House Hearing

SANDWICH – Republican candidate for the Fifth Barnstable District Tom Keyes has voiced his opposition for restrictions to qualified immunity for police officers.

Keyes argues that proposals to limit qualified immunity included in the state senate’s bill aimed to reform police standards would put officers and the public in danger. Keyes also called for a public hearing to be held by the House on the matter.

Keyes, who has served as a member of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates and the Sandwich Board of Selectmen, is running against former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the sole Democrat in the race.