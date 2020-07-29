You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Keyes Opposes Qualified Immunity Restrictions, Calls for Public House Hearing

Keyes Opposes Qualified Immunity Restrictions, Calls for Public House Hearing

July 29, 2020

SANDWICH – Republican candidate for the Fifth Barnstable District Tom Keyes has voiced his opposition for restrictions to qualified immunity for police officers.

Keyes argues that proposals to limit qualified immunity included in the state senate’s bill aimed to reform police standards would put officers and the public in danger. Keyes also called for a public hearing to be held by the House on the matter.

Keyes, who has served as a member of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates and the Sandwich Board of Selectmen, is running against former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the sole Democrat in the race.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 