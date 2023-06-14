Killer Whales Spotted South of Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Scientists with the New England Aquarium recently spotted four killer whales swimming together 40 miles south of Nantucket.

The mammals were seen by aerial survey teams on Sunday.

Aquarium officials noted how rarely killer whales frequent waters in New England, as their population in the northwestern portion of the Atlantic Ocean in general is small. Only one lone male orca is known to visit New England on a consistent basis.

The survey team believes that the group of whales comprised of two males and two females, though that has yet to be confirmed.