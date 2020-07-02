Latanowich Hearing Preparations Underway

BARNSTABLE – Preparations have begun to hold a hearing in-person for Thomas Latanowich, who is facing a first degree murder charge for the death of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018.

The Barnstable Superior Court is tentatively scheduled to hold the hearing on July 21. On that date, pretrial actions will be completed and a trial date and location could be established.

Arrangements to keep attendees, including police officers and civilians expected to be called, safe from the spread of COVID-19 are being made prior to the hearing.