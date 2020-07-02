You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Latanowich Hearing Preparations Underway

July 2, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Preparations have begun to hold a hearing in-person for Thomas Latanowich, who is facing a first degree murder charge for the death of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018.

The Barnstable Superior Court is tentatively scheduled to hold the hearing on July 21. On that date, pretrial actions will be completed and a trial date and location could be established.

Arrangements to keep attendees, including police officers and civilians expected to be called, safe from the spread of COVID-19 are being made prior to the hearing.

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


