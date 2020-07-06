Latham Centers Providing New Group Residences in Sandwich and Wareham

BREWSTER – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from Latham Centers say the organization has continued to provide their education and care.

“Thankfully everyone has been well at Latham, it’s quite remarkable,” said President and CEO Anne McManus.

“I have to give all the credit to our staff, they’ve done an outstanding job of keeping our students and our residents safe and I really can’t say enough, they’re real heroes in all of this.”

Last month, Latham’s new group residence in Sandwich opened for service.

“It is beautiful, it is one floor living so that people with disabilities can age in place and it’s just been a real cooperative effort our department of developmental services, and the town of Sandwich, and the state housing agency,” said McManus.

“It’s been a real community effort.”

Latham is also expected to open another new group residence in Wareham sometime this month.

“It’s monumental for us, we are really committed to the people we serve and if you don’t have appropriate accommodations for folks it makes it really difficult,” said McManus.

“Having two homes that that will be fully handicap accessible will make it possible for people to live a full life in their own homes and we are really excited about that.”

Each house will hold four individuals.

For more information on Latham Centers, click here.