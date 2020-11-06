Latinx Heritage Month Recognizes Two Community Members

HYANNIS – Natalia Frois of Hyannis and Maria Partida of Nantucket were recognized at the Latinx Trailblazer ceremony as part of Latinx Heritage Month.

The award ceremony is a celebration of Latinx culture, excellence, and achievement in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and is organized by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

Frois was nominated by Second Barnstable State Representative Will Crocker and was acknowledged for her numerous contributions to the local community.

“I was very pleased to nominate Natalia for this award. She is a true example of what you can accomplish as a first generation American, emigrating from Brazil. Congratulations, Natalia! Wishing you many more years of continued success,” said Crocker in a statement.

Frois founded her own business, International Business Relations, where she acts as a tri-lingual business relations consultant and analyst.

She has also served as an interpreter for Cape Cod Healthcare and domestic and sexual violence counselor and advocate at Independence House.

Partida was nominated by Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro).

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Maria has been a relentless advocate for the immigrant community on Nantucket. In helping families navigate financial hardships from work shutdowns and job losses and in advocating for all on island to respond to the 2020 US Census,” said Senator Cyr in a statement.

“I’m proud to know and represent Maria. She is a remarkable community leader, mother, family member, and friend to many.”

Partida is the founder of the Nantucket Diversity and Leadership Group and a member of Nantucket Equity Advocates, a grassroots movement to advocate for systematic change to make systems more accessible and equitable for all Nantucket residents.