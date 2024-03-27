You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lawmakers Seek Moratorium on Pilgrim Station Wastewater Evaporation

March 27, 2024

COURTESY PILGRIM NUCLEAR POWER STATION

PLYMOUTH – Regional lawmakers are pressing Holtec on their handling of evaporation wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process.

About a million gallons of wastewater were leftover from the station’s operational days, with some of it still being utilized in further decommissioning efforts.

However, through natural processes and the addition of several heaters to keep employees warm through the winter, says Holtec, over 100,000 gallons of the wastewater has evaporated.

State legislators on both sides of the aisle have penned a letter seeking a moratorium on evaporation of the radioactive water from the station, saying they have significant concerns and want the state Department of Environmental Protection to investigate.

Holtec had been seeking permission from the state to discharge the water into Cape Cod Bay but has so far been denied by the state in the permit modification process. The company previously said it will follow all regulations and laws as it continues decommissioning. 

