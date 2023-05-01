Leadership Change at the Center for Coastal Studies

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies will have a leadership change as Executive Director Dr. Sarah Oktay recently informed the program of her decision to resign.

Dr. Oktay held the position for 16 months and the center noted that she not only brought new perspectives to make the center stronger going forward, but also helped initiate new partnerships for the program.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the center’s critical work for healthy oceans and coasts, but my husband and I have decided that it is time to relocate off Cape to attend to family medical issues,” said Oktay

Oktay has a background in chemical oceanography which allowed her to communicate the impact and relevance of the center’s integrated scientific research programs to public audiences.

“We wish Sarah and her family the best going forward and are confident that she will bring her optimistic enthusiasm and talents to any new endeavor that she undertakes,” said Board Chair Jeanne McNett.

In the interim, Rich Delaney will serve as a full-time Executive Director for the Center for Coastal Studies.