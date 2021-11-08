You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Legislative Push for Permanent Daylight Saving Time Renewed

November 8, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Members of Congress are renewing the push to make daylight saving time permanent as most of the nation turned back the clocks an hour this Sunday.

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, said Friday the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act would end an antiquated and disruptive practice.

He argues there’s considerable evidence that making daylight saving time permanent has economic and public health benefits. He said that includes greater energy savings and lower rates of seasonal depression.

Whitehouse has co-sponsored the measure along with two senators, Florida Republican Marco Rubio and Massachusetts Democrat Ed Markey, and others.

From The Associated Press

