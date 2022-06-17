Lobsterman Is Optimistic for Another Strong Season

HYANNIS – A Maine lobsterman has said he is forecasting a strong season for lobster landings in 2022 and he outlined how sustainable practices allow the industry to continue to thrive.

“Going into this season, I’m very optimistic about another strong year landing-wise,” said Captain Mike Sargent, a Maine lobsterman.

The captain noted that last fall lobstermen had a lot of small lobsters that they didn’t land, which is part of the reason for his positive outlook for this season.

Sargent said that last year had strong landings and solid marketing that led to healthy prices at the dock that allowed lobstermen to flourish.

He said that inflation may affect prices this year, although fluctuating costs aren’t new in the business.

“The prices at the dock are going to be different just because of the increased costs, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before. I’ve seen lobster prices range from $1.25 a pound to $10 a pound at the dock,” Sargent said.

He said sustainable measures like releasing egg-bearing female lobsters back into the ocean keep the practice alive and have helped make for healthy seasons for the last twenty years.

“It just praises our method of how we catch our product, how we maintain our product, and how we maintain the ecosystems that allow that product to thrive,” Sargent said.

The captain also said that he is staying up to date on regulations on vessels to protect North Atlantic Right Whales.

Sargent added he and his colleagues have implemented changes in their fishing to help protect the endangered whales for years.

To learn more about sustainable practices of the trade, visit Maine Lobster’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter