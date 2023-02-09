Local Businesses Celebrate New Hyannis Zoning

HYANNIS – A new look for downtown Hyannis could be coming over the next few months now that the Barnstable Town Council has approved new zoning regulations for the area.

The new zoning allows easier redevelopment that encourages mixed-use buildings of housing just above retail spaces, as well as shared parking.

Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain says it will help revitalize the area following economic impacts from COVID.

“This needs to happen for the downtown to survive,” said Wurfbain.

“You can’t have a tourist destination support all these businesses and not have a year-round economy. And a year-round economy needs year-round housing right in the downtown.”

She also adds that the area will become more walkable, especially after the removal of the one-way layout.

“Any place that you love to visit that’s a great downtown often has some kind of vital year-round community supporting their commercial district.”

Wurfbain said she anticipates projects to quickly take advantage of the new, streamlined permitting system for redeveloping.

She added that some residents and businesses have voiced concern over how the area will function logistically if the layout moves away from the one-way system, however she said many main streets across the region have worked the same way for generations.

“It all works out. It’s just changing and adjusting,” said Wurfbain.