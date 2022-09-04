You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Local Candidate For Attorney General Receives Endorsement From Regional Law Enforcement Group

September 4, 2022

BOURNE – Jay McMahon recently announced that his campaign for Attorney General of Massachusetts has received an official endorsement from the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police.

Chartered and incorporated in Boston in 1995, the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police makes up part of the National Fraternal Order of Police, which has over 350,000 members nationwide.

A lifelong Cape native and active trial attorney based in Buzzards Bay, McMahon previously served as a lieutenant in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, as well as a member of the state’s law enforcement during the 1970s.

The lone candidate in the state’s Republican primary, McMahon will run against either Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell, who previously represented District 4 on the Boston City Council, or her opponent Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor lawyer known for successful lawsuits against FedEx, Starbucks, and ride sharing companies such as Uber, following the statewide primary on September 6.

The general election will take place on November 8, 2022.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

