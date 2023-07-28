You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Cooling Center Opens with July Set to Be Hottest on Record

Local Cooling Center Opens with July Set to Be Hottest on Record

July 28, 2023

SANDWICH – Environmental scientists say that July is shaping up to be one of the globally hottest on record, prompting response by local officials to help keep residents cool.

It has already broken records set in 2019. 

Scientists with the World Meteorological Organization and European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service say that it could even be the hottest month in over 100,000. 

To help beat the heat, Sandwich officials have opened a cooling center at the Center for Active Living today.

They will be open until 7 pm at 70 Quaker Meeting House Road. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 