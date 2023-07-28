Local Cooling Center Opens with July Set to Be Hottest on Record

SANDWICH – Environmental scientists say that July is shaping up to be one of the globally hottest on record, prompting response by local officials to help keep residents cool.

It has already broken records set in 2019.

Scientists with the World Meteorological Organization and European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service say that it could even be the hottest month in over 100,000.

To help beat the heat, Sandwich officials have opened a cooling center at the Center for Active Living today.

They will be open until 7 pm at 70 Quaker Meeting House Road.