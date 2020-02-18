Local Firefighters Graduate from State Training Academy

STOW – Firefighters from several Cape Cod fire departments graduated last week from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

The 280th graduating class of 32 men and 2 women featured firefighters from Dennis, Harwich, Truro and Yarmouth.

The intensive, ten-week program involves classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training and live firefighting practice.

To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack.

Fire attack operations range from mailbox fire to multiple-floor or multiple-room structural fires.

Upon successful completion of the program all students have met national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.