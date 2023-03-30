Jobless Report Shows Mixed Results

HYANNIS – The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported local unemployment rates increased in nineteen labor market areas, decreased in two areas and remained unchanged in three areas in the state during the month of February compared to January.

In February of 2022, the rates were down in 21 labor market areas, increased in one area and remained unchanged in two areas.

From February 2022 to February 2023, fifteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Barnstable Town (+5.8%), Peabody-Salem-Beverly (+3.7%), and Springfield MA-CT (+3.4%) areas.

The state reported last week the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of February was 3.7 percent, up two-tenths of a percentage point from the revised January estimate of 3.5 percent.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.