19-Year-Old Indicted for Dennis Boat Fatality

DENNIS – The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office has announced that David Sullivan, 19, of Medfield, has been indicted for his role in the July 21 boat crash in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis that led to the death of a 17-year-old female victim.

His charges include the Death of a person caused by operating a vessel under the influence, possessing false RMV documents, and minor possession of alcohol.

He is due in the Barnstable Superior Court on October 10 for an arraignment.

The following is the full statement rom the DA’s office: