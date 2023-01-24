AAA Says Go Slow this Winter Following Several Ice-Related Accidents

HYANNIS – Following a stretch of winter conditions-related car accidents across the Cape earlier this season, AAA Northeast is advising drivers how to stay safe on the roads.

Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said people should stay home to avoid driving in icy conditions, but those who must drive should go slow.

“One of the big issues we’ve seen as of late is people are driving a little bit faster than normal. Average speeds have increased quite a bit. Fatalities in crashes just last year reached a 14-year high, and we believe that speed is a big factor,” said Schieldrop.

He added that regular upkeep for vehicles is vital to staying as safe as possible, including routinely replacing tires and brakes.

“Even a tire that’s even at 50 percent of its life, which is still plenty of life left, your stopping distance can be 20 to 40 percent larger than a new, fresh set of tires,” said Schieldrop.

He urged drivers to give themselves plenty of space to slowly come to a stop, as well as to accelerate, to avoid losing control of the vehicle.