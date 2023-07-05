AG Campbell Offers Resources Following Supreme Court Loan Decision

HYANNIS – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is highlighting support available for students struggling with loan debt following the Supreme Court’s recent decision that will see a pandemic-era freeze on repayments close in October.

She said in the months leading up, borrowers should identify who their servicer is, update contact information, and ensure that auto-payments are set up properly.

Many resources, including info on loan forgiveness, can be found on studentaid.gov, according to Campbell.

She added that time-limited debt relief programs are available through the Attorney General website, and that borrowers should double check and update their information with their servicers.

Income-Driven repayment plans are also available for qualified individuals based on factors including family size.

Local education experts, including Cape Cod Community College President John Cox, said the decision will have far reaching consequences for the economy, as over 40 million Americans will be affected.