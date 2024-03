FALMOUTH – Another former Christmas Tree Shops on Cape Cod is getting a new tenant.

Grocery store chain ALDI is set to open its first store on Cape Cod in Falmouth at the former CTS on Davis Straits/Route 28.

Greg Bilezikian, the owner of the property, said a ten-year lease was signed.

ALDI hopes to open the store this upcoming summer.

Christmas Tree Shops, founded on Cape Cod, closed all of its stores in 2023 after filing for bankruptcy.