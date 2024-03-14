Applications Open For Habitat For Humanity Homes On Mid And Outer Cape

HYANNIS – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is announcing that applications are now available for houses that will be built in Dennis and Wellfleet.

According to Habitat, four homes, each with three bedrooms, will be constructed in Dennis on Setucket Road, which will be renamed Jack Delaney Lane.

Meanwhile in Wellfleet, there will be a pair of both two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes built on Old Kings Highway.

As per usual with Habitat for Humanity, applicants must be willing to commit themselves to between 250-and-500 hours of “sweat equity” to build the home, and they must demonstrate a housing need.

To apply, visit the local Habitat for Humanity website, or you can stop by the Dennis and Wellfleet public libraries. The deadline is May 13th.