Audit Says Steamship Authority Cybersecurity Training Lacking

FALMOUTH – A state audit of the Steamship Authority found that the organization is lacking when it comes to cybersecurity preparedness.

The state auditor’s officer recommended that the authority consider a robust training program for its employees to ensure preparedness if an incident ever occurs.

Authority General Manager Robert Davis said they have reviewed the audit and concur with their findings, and they have already begun taking corrective action on cybersecurity preparedness and training.

“We appreciate the time and effort the Auditor’s Office took to produce this detailed report, which will aid the Steamship Authority to improve cybersecurity awareness across its operations,” said Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis.

“The Authority has thoroughly reviewed the audit and concurs with its findings. I am pleased that the Auditor’s Office noted that we have properly spent more than $9.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds that were distributed by the federal government. We have already begun to take corrective action on its recommendations for improvement, most notably enhancing the Authority’s cybersecurity preparedness and training programs.”

The Steamship Authority was previously the target of a ransomware attack in 2021. The Authority did not pay the ransom and worked with state and federal officials in resolving the matter.