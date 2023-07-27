You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Authorities Urge Safety as Bear is Spotted in Bourne

Authorities Urge Safety as Bear is Spotted in Bourne

July 27, 2023

Sagamore Bridge. Mary Ierardi, CapeCod.com

BOURNE – A black bear was spotted in Bourne recently, and authorities are advising residents on how to stay safe if they come across the animal.

The Bourne Police Department said they received reports of a black bear on the north side of the Cape Cod Canal just east of the Sagamore Bridge.

Authorities ask individuals who spot the bear to not approach and stay inside, as well as contact the Bourne Police Department.

The police said they are looking for the bear but have no intention of harming it. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


