Authorities Urge Safety as Bear is Spotted in Bourne

BOURNE – A black bear was spotted in Bourne recently, and authorities are advising residents on how to stay safe if they come across the animal.

The Bourne Police Department said they received reports of a black bear on the north side of the Cape Cod Canal just east of the Sagamore Bridge.

Authorities ask individuals who spot the bear to not approach and stay inside, as well as contact the Bourne Police Department.

The police said they are looking for the bear but have no intention of harming it.