You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable Approves Funds to Fill Police Vacancies

Barnstable Approves Funds to Fill Police Vacancies

November 19, 2022

COURTESY OF THE BARNSTABLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Town Council has approved a supplemental appropriation of $142,896 to fund the hiring of eight police officers at its most recent meeting.

Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend told the council that the money would cover examinations, academy tuition, and equipment, but would be a one-time cost.

“At  the time our 2023 budget was put together, we did not know how many vacancies we would have or when they would happen, so that’s why we’re before you for a supplemental appropriation, as our budget did not contain any hiring components at the time it was drawn,” Sonnabend said.

Before approval, councilors asked if any money could be carried over from unused salaries due to the vacancies, though Town Manager Mark Ells said the unfilled positions are costing the town more rather than less.

“We are having our own workforce work more hours, therefore paying additional dollars in overtime to have that staff available. So there is no savings,” Ells said.

Sonnabend added that the request factors in retirements expected next year. 

The motion was approved by all council members in attendance.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 