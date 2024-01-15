You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable County Commissioners Approve Plans to Address PFAS

January 15, 2024

BARNSTABLE – At its meeting on January 10, the Board moved forward with plans to set up a $7.2 million special revenue fund for PFAS cleanup at the former fire training site, $15 million for capital improvements, and funding for the County’s OPEB Trust Fund at an annual contribution rate of $500,000 per year over the next ten years.

These measures will bolster the County’s long-term financial stability and follow a comprehensive planning process, which included a delegate from the Assembly and other financial advisors.

The three ordinances will be introduced to the Assembly of Delegates on January 17, for their consideration and approval.

By Zack Clapp, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

