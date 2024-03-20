Barnstable County Officials Look To AquiFund To Help Homeowners Meet New Septic Rules

HYANNIS – As Cape Codders work to meet new state wastewater regulations, relief could soon be on the way.

The Barnstable County AquiFund low-interest loan program is being made available to residents who must repair or upgrade their septic systems because of the new Title 5 changes that were finalized by the commonwealth last summer.

County commissioners recently agreed to seek $13 million dollars for the AquiFund through the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust.

Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Falmouth representative Dan Gessen is hopeful that the two government branches will be able to finalize a cash infusion to the fund by the end of April.

“That is a pretty significant financial burden for a lot of people. Because, all of these homes that are getting sewered, in addition to probably a $10,000 betterment that they’re going to see from the town on their tax bill, it’s probably going to cost $10-to-$35,000 to connect to that sewer or get an Innovative/Alternative septic system that meets these new state regulations,” said Gessen.

“So, it’s really been the focus of the Assembly to try to find ways that we can mitigate that burden across the entire region. And the AquiFund has been a centerpiece for that movement,” he said.

Those who are interested in applying for an AquiFund loan can visit the website CapeCod.gov for more details.

