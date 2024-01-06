Barnstable County Reevaluating Joint Base Master Plan

BOURNE – Barnstable County officials will soon take a look at the Joint Base Cape Cod master plan, the document outlining the military installation’s activities and relationship with the local community.

The Cape Cod Commision will look at current land use and what it can sustain, focusing at first on the southern section of the region.

In addition to training and other military activities, the base offers services including waste management and testing grounds for water treatment. The master plan was last updated in 1998.

The re-evaluation comes after a rocky time for the base’s 102nd Intelligence Wing. Airman Jack Teixeira, stationed with the command, has been linked to several leaked classified documents. The 102nd has since been taken off its mission.

The master plan work also follows debate between the base and neighboring communities on the necessity of a proposed machine gun range.