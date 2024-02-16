Barnstable County Unveils FY25 Budget

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials have unveiled a just-over $23.5 million proposed Fiscal Year 25 budget, reflecting a 1.9% increase over the current year.

As well as a 3% cost of living adjustment, the budget removes the general fund subsidies for the long-struggling Dredge Program.

The general fund operating budget was approved alongside a proposed FY25 budget of $6.5 million for the Cape Cod Commission and $2.7 million dollar dredge budget.

County officials plan to reevaluate dredge rates to get the program back into the positives.

“Given increases in health insurance and utility costs, departments dug deep to trim expenses to present a budget that allows us to continue to offer high quality services and programs. County departments have increased efficiency using technology and contracted services, significantly improved capital planning, and continually seek federal and state grant opportunities to leverage and expand programs and services.” says County Administrator Beth Albert in a statement.

County Administrator Beth Albert said that new tech has allowed departments to streamline their overhead, as well as improve capital planning.

All three budgets will be considered by the Assembly of Delegates beginning on February 21.