You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable County Unveils FY25 Budget

Barnstable County Unveils FY25 Budget

February 16, 2024

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials have unveiled a just-over $23.5 million proposed Fiscal Year 25 budget, reflecting a 1.9% increase over the current year.

As well as a 3% cost of living adjustment, the budget removes the general fund subsidies for the long-struggling Dredge Program.

The general fund operating budget was approved alongside a proposed FY25 budget of $6.5 million for the Cape Cod Commission and $2.7 million dollar dredge budget.

County officials plan to reevaluate dredge rates to get the program back into the positives. 

“Given increases in health insurance and utility costs, departments dug deep to trim expenses to present a budget that allows us to continue to offer high quality services and programs.  County departments have increased efficiency using technology and contracted services, significantly improved capital planning, and continually seek federal and state grant opportunities to leverage and expand programs and services.” says County Administrator Beth Albert in a statement.

County Administrator Beth Albert said that new tech has allowed departments to streamline their overhead, as well as improve capital planning. 

All three budgets will be considered by the Assembly of Delegates beginning on February 21.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 