Barnstable Highlights Support for Foreign Workers

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod leaders are affirming support for foreign workers ahead of the upcoming change in presidential administration.

Barnstable County Commissioners adopted the Foreign Workers Resolution, highlighting contributions to the Cape’s economy by foreign workers as well as commitment to speak out against policy changes that may impact them.

Many Cape Cod summer workers come through the H2B and J1-student visa programs, which President Donald Trump has proposed adding more limitations to in order to help control immigration.

“Foreign workers are the backbone of Cape Cod’s economy, filling essential roles that provide health care to our residents and hospitality services to our visitors. Given the growing workforce shortages on Cape Cod, employers are doing more to boost wages, affordable housing and provide transportation services to our entire Cape Cod workforce. This resolution underscores our commitment to fostering a welcoming and equitable environment for the foreign workforce that is also very important to sustaining Cape Cod,” said Ron Bergstrom, Chair of the County Board of Regional Commissioners, in a statement.

The full resolution can be found here.