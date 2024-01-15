Barnstable Hosting Public Information Meeting

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works invites interested individuals to attend a public information meeting regarding potential improvements to the Town-owned section of Route 132 (Iyannough Road), located between Bearse’s Way and the Airport Rotary.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the Barnstable Adult Community Center, 825 Falmouth Road (Route 28), Hyannis, MA 02601.

The project goals include improving safety for all users (pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers and riders), reducing traffic congestion, and replacing aging infrastructure.

The purpose of this meeting is to share information gathered to date and receive input from the community regarding their suggestions for making this stretch of Route 132 a safer and more inviting place to visit and travel through.

By Zack Clapp, CapeCod.com NewsCenter