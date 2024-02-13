Barnstable Road Closed Due to Live Wire

BARNSTABLE – Race Lane to Old Mill Road in Marstons Mills is closed due to a downed live wire, says Barnstable authorities. Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The following is the full update from Barnstable officials:

February 13, 2024, 3:10 PM Conditions remain difficult, with significant winds and blowing snow. There are a number of trees and limbs down and associated wires. Please continue to stay off the roads if possible. To report power outages, please contact EVERSOURCE at 1-800-592-2000.

According to Barnstable Police Department, Race Lane to Old Mill Road, Marstons Mills is closed until further notice, due to an energized, downed wire. Please avoid this area.

February 13, 2024, 1:55 PM Conditions are becoming increasingly difficult, with intensifying winds and blowing of snow. There are several reports of trees and limbs down. Please use extreme caution and do not approach low hanging or downed wires. If possible, please continue to stay off the roads. To report power outages, please contact EVERSOURCE at 1-800-592-2000.

Due to conditions, the Hyannis Youth and Community Center (HYCC) at 141 Bassett Ln, Hyannis, and the Barnstable Adult Community Center (BACC) at 825 Falmouth Road, Hyannis, will be closing at 2:30 PM today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024.