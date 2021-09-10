Barnstable Village Hosts 9/11 Ceremony with Former Sen. Paul Kirk

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony this weekend which will feature co-keynote speakers former Senator Paul Kirk and Reverend/Dr. Libby Gibson-Catania.

The ceremony, beginning at the firehouse on Main Street, will be the 13th edition of the annual service, and will also include an introduction by State Representative for the First Barnstable District Tim Whelan and Barnstable Fire Department Chief Frank Pulsifer and Barnstable Police Department Chief Matthew Sonnabend as speakers.

The traditional ringing of the bells to honor the fallen first responders will also feature alongside a duet by Alayna Rooney and Dulce Romilus.

Kirk said the day marked a terrible tragedy in American history, but also highlighted the bravery of first responders.

“We watched, what I think, was the most unimaginable acts of selfless courage and spontaneous sacrifice carried out by anonymous heroes trying to save the lives of their anonymous citizens,” said Kirk.

“It was a very unreal tragedy, the only uplifting part about it was the uncommon selflessness of first responders, public servants and private citizens united as perhaps never before.”

The Barnstable Police Department Honor Guard and Cub Scouts Honor Guard from Pack 54 will also be in attendance.

Following the ceremony, there will be a procession up Main Street led by bagpiper Dave Knauer to St. Mary’s Church where the service will be held.

The featured soloist will be Marc Howard.

Kirk said that as the nation grapples with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital to hold onto the spirit of community and cooperation he said was highlighted in the days during and after the 9/11 attacks.

“As we look at the current day, it’s important to apply those lessons of community spirit, generosity, selflessness and so forth,” said Kirk.

The event will begin at the fire station on Main Street in Barnstable Village at 9:55 am, and the ceremony at St. Mary’s Church after the procession will start at 10:40 am.