Baskin’s Ace Hardware Moves In to Orleans Christmas Tree Shops Location

ORLEANS – The former Christmas Tree Shops Location in Orleans will soon have a new occupant.

Baskin’s Ace Hardware will reportedly be renting the 10,000 square foot retail space for an initial ten-year term. They expect to open in May.

The property was most recently assessed at almost $2.8 million dollars, according to the Town of Orleans Assessor’s database.

The formerly 82-location strong Christmas Tree Shops chain began on Cape Cod about 50 years ago.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May of last year, initially planning to close only underperforming stores.