You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Biden Calls for 3-Month Suspension of Gas and Diesel Taxes

Biden Calls for 3-Month Suspension of Gas and Diesel Taxes

June 22, 2022

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months — an election-year move meant to ease financial pressures.

But it’s not clear Biden has the votes to suspend the taxes.

Many lawmakers in his own party have expressed reservations. Biden says he knows the move wouldn’t reduce “all the pain but it will be a big help.”

If the gas tax savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices average about $5 a gallon nationwide.

Biden also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

By JOSH BOAK, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 