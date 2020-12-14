You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Biden Clears 270-Vote Mark as Electors Affirm his Victory

December 14, 2020

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential electors have given Joe Biden a majority of their votes, formalizing his victory in last month’s election.

California’s 55 votes put Biden over the top Monday, clearing the 270-electoral-vote mark that affirms he will be the nation’s next president.

The Electoral College took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.

Heightened security was in place in some states as electors met on the day by federal law, with masks, social distancing and other virus precautions the order of the day.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

By MARK SHERMAN
