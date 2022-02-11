You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Biden Frees Frozen Afghan Billions for Relief, 9/11 Victims

February 11, 2022

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims.

The order calls for U.S. financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion for Afghan relief.

The other $3.5 billion would remain in the U.S. and be used to fund ongoing litigation by U.S. victims of terrorism.

A Taliban spokesman criticized Biden for not releasing all the funds to Afghanistan.

The White House says the order “is designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan.”

By AAMER MADHANI and KATHY GANNON, The Associated Press
