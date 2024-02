The town of Bourne is seeking proposals to purchase land south of the Bourne Bridge for the purpose of constructing a new Bourne Fire and Rescue substation.

Town officials have spent years searching for a suitable parcel for a new firehouse south of the Cape Cod Canal.

The deadline to submit the latest application packages will be March 1st.

More information about the request for proposal guidelines can be found on the Town of Bourne website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter