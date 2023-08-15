Bourne Water Boil Order Lifted

BOURNE – Bourne’s water boil order was lifted Tuesday, but state health officials recommend a number of steps for residents in order to ensure safety.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said the Bourne Water District should flush household and building water lines, including interior and exterior faucets, showers, ice dispensers, and other outlets.

They said that cold water faucets should be run until the water feels cold; usually one minute or more. Hot water faucets should be run for at least 15 minutes for a typical 40 gallon hot-water tank, and 30 minutes for 80 gallons and larger.

They add that water heaters may also need to be flushed, and dishwashers should be run empty once before using.

Town officials issued the boil order last Friday after E. Coli was detected. The order was lifted following analysis of samples by the DEP.