HYANNIS – A murder suspect from Brockton was arraigned this week after being arrested by authorities in Hyannis.

18-year-old Jamal Bazile faces firearm and ammunition charges in addition to murder.

The charges stem from a shooting incident last Friday where 22-year-old Joe Araujo was killed.

Bazile was arrested at a Hyannis home on Monday and allegedly was combative with police officers.

He is being held without bail with a probable cause hearing scheduled for February 13.