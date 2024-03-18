Cannery Wharf Park Construction Getting Underway In Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – The town of Provincetown is commencing construction today of the much-anticipated Cannery Wharf Park project.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Funds were approved in 2018 for the town to acquire the privately-owned waterfront parcel at 387 Commercial Street for development as a public park.

Construction is expected to last 8-to-12 months.

According to Town Manager Alex Morse’s office, the vision for the park is to provide a retreat from the bustling activity of Commercial Street and offer year-round breathtaking views of Provincetown Harbor.

More information about the Cannery Wharf project can be found on the Provincetown website.