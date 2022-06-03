Cape Air Unveils Pride-Themed Plane

PROVINCETOWN – Cape Air has introduced a pride-themed plane into their livery in celebration of pride month.

The newly rainbow-painted Cessna 402 with “PRIDE” written on its wings and belly is the result of an internal employee contest to decide how the celebratory plane would look, said Cape Air marketing manager Ryan Stanton.

“The plane is going to stay in our livery for the foreseeable future, or until something might need to be changed like some paint was falling off and need to be updated, something like that. But the goal is for the plane to stay in our livery for the remainder of the plane’s life,” said Stanton.

The plane will primarily be flying the Boston to Provincetown route, but will also make some trips to the islands.

Stanton said that the plane’s schedule isn’t published in advance, though potential riders or those looking to see it in the skies can search its registration number—N247GS—on flight radar websites.